Lawrence County EMA asks for help finding missing man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency hopes you can help them find Mac Rushing hasn’t been since since he left in his truck Tuesday night.

Investigators say he left his cell phone at home, and has been disoriented. Mac was driving a 2002 GMC long-wheel base truck that’s navy blue on top and silver on the bottom. There is also a chrome brush guard on the truck.

Because of his disorientation, authorities ask that you call them without approaching him.