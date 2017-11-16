× Lauderdale County forgery suspect needs identifying

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – In this week’s Shoals Area Crime Stoppers, banks are probably the worst place to commit a crime. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is releasing surveillance video of a man cashing a forged check.

The video dates back to August 1st. Investigators say the man seen here in the white t-shirt and ball cap needs to be identified.

This crystal clear video is from First Metro Bank in Greenhill.

Investigators have already identified other suspects cashing checks from the same checkbook. If they can catch this guy, they can close their case.

Cory Houston has multiple arrest warrants for criminal trespassing and theft of property with the Muscle Shoals Police Department.

James Byram is wanted by Muscle Shoals police. His warrants are for DUI, failure to display insurance, and driving with an expired tag.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department is searching for Michelle Cooper. She has an arrest warrant for theft of property.

Help law enforcement bring these people to justice. Your calls and text messages are anonymous and worth a cash reward.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text, send the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with your information in the message. Make sure to reference which case you are texting operators about.