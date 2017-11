× Fox News Poll: Doug Jones leads Roy Moore 50-42 among likely voters.

U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones is showing a solid eight-point lead in a new poll released by Fox News Thursday evening. The poll was conducted by phone from November 13 to 15 among a random sample of 823 registered Alabama voters.

Among likely voters, Democrat Doug Jones leads 50-42 against Republican Roy Moore. Only 2-percent of those polled said they would choose someone else with 7-percent undecided.

The poll was taken days after sexual misconduct allegations were made public against Moore.