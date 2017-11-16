× Decatur Police are searching for missing 72-year-old woman

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department is asking for help in their search for 72-year-old Charlotte Russell. She was last seen around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

Authorities say Russell was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a white and black blouse while carrying a multicolored cane at First Baptist Church in Decatur.

Russell is said to possibly be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has any information please call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600.