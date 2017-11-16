× Brighton Police are searching for missing one-year-old boy

BRIGHTON, Ala. — Brighton Police Department is searching for a one-year-old boy. Christopher Carrizal Jr. was last seen wearing a colorful sweater and gray pants at his home in Brighton on Thursday, November 16. Carrizal Jr. has brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials say Carrizal is possibly with his biological father, Christopher Carrizal. The father is said to have last been seen driving a 1997 white GMC Savana with license plate 5344AW5. Police say the vehicle has a roll of carpet hanging from the back hatch.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Carrizal Jr., please contact the Brighton Police Department at 205-425-8934 or call 911.