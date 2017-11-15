WATCH: Roy Moore campaign calls news conference with attorney to address sexual misconduct allegations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Roy Moore’s campaign held a news conference in Birmingham. A former legal counsel of his, Attorney Phillip L. Jauregui addressed recent allegations of sexual misconduct.

“In these types of cases, there is always someone who is alleging and the other person. And in those cases when it’s true, it’s horrible for the person making the allegations. But when the allegations are made and it’s not true, it’s also horrible for the person those allegations were directed against,” said Jauregui.

Jauregui also called for the release of the yearbook that Beverly Young Nelson and her attorney, Gloria Allred claimed that Moore signed with compliments, concluding ‘-Love Roy Moore.’

Jauregui would like a handwriting expert to review the document.