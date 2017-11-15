Undulatus asperatus spotted in Huntsville Wednesday afternoon

Ramona Edwards emailed these photos of clouds over Huntsville, saying:
There were some really cool “wavy” clouds out this afternoon. I am not sure I have ever seen any quite this smooth and curly/wavy. I have made them black and white to show contrast. Blessings, Ramona Edwards HSV.”
The atmosphere is an ocean
It may not seem logical to think of the atmosphere as an ocean, but the gases that make up the atmosphere are fluid and behave in a similar matter to liquids. As a result, the air rises and falls due to similar fluid dynamics to liquids, including pressure/density changes as well as temperature changes.
When we think of the atmosphere (an ocean of gases) as behaving similar to the (liquid) ocean, it makes sense that turbulence within the atmospheric ocean would result in crashing waves as seen via the clouds.
