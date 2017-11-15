Scottsboro Police Department provide extra security for churches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The November 5th shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas shook the entire country.

Many people in Scottsboro became concerned about the possibility of an event like that happening at their church. "This office started to get calls from various churches and wanted to know about hiring off-duty police officers as security," says Chief Ralph Dawe of Scottsboro PD.

They developed a plan that requires officers on patrol to keep an eye on the churches in their zones. "We're trying to reassure the community that we are watching out for anything out of the ordinary," says Chief Dawe.

Pastor Allen Hays of Calvary Baptist Church says the extra patrolling was noticed last Sunday and much appreciated. "I know there's a lot of people hurting right now, so we're all concerned and sad for them but also it makes you think about the safety here as well."

Pastor Hays says they've created a security team and a plan for emergencies that will act alongside the extra patrolling from law enforcement. "We're in the process now of equipping the groups, ushers and greeters primarily, in how to be prepared as much as possible for an event like that."

The Scottsboro Police Department says their new patrolling plan will be permanent from now on.