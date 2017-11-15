× Report: Another woman claims Moore sexually assaulted her; another teenager claims he asked her out

Two more women accusing Roy Moore of sexual misconduct have come forward, according to our news partners at by AL.com.

Tina Johnson told AL.com that in the fall of 1991, when she was 28, Moore grabbed her buttocks as she left his office after a custody meeting with her mother that Moore was overseeing.

Kelly Harrison Thorp told them in 1982, Moore asked her out when she was 17. She says when she asked Moore if he knew how old she was, he told her, “Yeah. I go out with girls your age all the time.”

You can read the full reporting of our news partners here.