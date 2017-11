Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - You never really know with a Nick Saban news conference. The Wednesday before the November FCS game is a traditional minefield for a rant. (See tin horn).

Well, this one was different.

Saban was cracking himself up on the podium in a press event unlike just about every he's ever had.

It started with the coach walking into the room with a smirk and an unprompted moment you'd expect from a Mike Leach briefing.

