× New Republican internal poll puts Roy Moore 12 points behind Doug Jones in US Senate race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A GOP source familiar with the numbers confirmed to WHNT News 19 that Republican Roy Moore is now down 12 points to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama’s US Senate Race.

This poll was conducted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) after four women accused Moore of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred when the women were just teenagers. The youngest of the was 14 at the time of her alleged encounters with Moore.

This poll was taken Sunday and Monday, which would mean it took the temperature of voters after the initial round of allegations but before a woman claimed Moore violently sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Another NRSC poll from early October had Moore leading by 16 points in the race, implying a 28 point shift. The latest poll also shows Moore’s favorability tanked from 49% in early October to 35% in the poll taken this week.

The NRSC pulled a joint fundraising committee agreement last Friday, just a day after the initial round of allegations.