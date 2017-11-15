× Muscle Shoals elementary teacher placed on administrative leave during inappropriate behavior investigation

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Board of Education confirms an elementary school teacher is on leave pending the results of an investigation.

Superintendent Brian Lindsey confirmed the information this afternoon to WHNT News 19.

According to Lindsey, an accusation of inappropriate behavior was brought to the attention of McBride Elementary School administrators.

On November 6th, the fourth-grade teacher at McBride was placed on paid administrative leave. Lindsey says an internal investigation has been taking place since the accusation was made.

According to Muscle Shoals police, no reports have been made against anyone at the school.

System administrators say the internal investigation will be completed soon, and if necessary law enforcement will be notified.