Multi-state stolen vehicle chase ends in Lauderdale County after more than an hour

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A major theft suspect was taken into custody tonight in dramatic fashion. Law enforcement in northwest Alabama and southern Tennessee chased a stolen vehicle for more than an hour Wednesday night.

Lauderdale County deputies say Jason Allen Burbank finally abandoned the vehicle just off County Road 6, north of Florence.

Burbank and a female occupant were quickly apprehended.

Deputies say they have been in numerous chases with him over the last week.