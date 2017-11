TARRANT, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old girl from Tarrant. Dakarai Ramona McKnight is an 11-year-old girl who was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Law enforcement agents are calling Dakarai a runaway, but hope you can help them find her.

Dakarai stands 5’0″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811 or call 911.