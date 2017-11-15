× Madison County family left homeless after fire spreads through the chimney

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A family of three is without a home this morning. A fire destroyed the home on R. Hammond Court just after 11:00 Tuesday night.

Crews arrived to see smoke and flames coming from the home. The family tells us they set a fire in the fire place, and it spread through the chimney, causing heavy smoke and fire damage. It took crews about an hour to put out the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the family.