Lots of love & compassion in Mrs. Johnson’s class

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - In Sarah Johnson's class, it's all about the alphabet. She teaches kindergarten at Arab Primary School in Marshall County.

Assistant Principal Scott Sutton describes Mrs. Johnson's classroom as being full of love and compassion. "She is very passionate about her job and very interactive with the kids. You can tell the relationship she has with her students. It's a very nurturing and caring environment." said Sutton.

She was ecstatic about winning $319! "Oh my goodness! We just won something guys! This is a big deal!" said Johnson. "Oh my goodness this is shocking! Let`s celebrate Yeah!!"

And for Mrs. Johnson, this recognition is almost too good to be true. "I am cannot believe it! I cannot believe it. Is this a dream? Is this for real? Did you pinch yourself? I need to pinch myself."

For Mrs. Johnson, education has truly been a calling.

"God put it on my heart to come in and love on these kids like Noah and all of my friends over here. He wants me to love on them and this is my best way to come everyday and show them and teach them new things. That's why I am here. It's my ministry." said Johnson.