LIFE Resource Services host Sleep-out Homelessness on Saturday

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, 3.5 million people are likely to experience homelessness in the United States. It is an issue that plagues almost every city.

One organization in Jackson County wants community members to feel exactly what that means. “So this event is to raise awareness of homeless in our community,” explained Tristan Sherlin, Vice President of LIFE.

LIFE Resource Services of Jackson County is preparing for Sleep-out Homelessness this Saturday at the fairgrounds. “A lot of our clients sleep in sleeping bags all year long, in tents underneath bridges or abandoned buildings without heat and their in the elements,” says Sherlin.

LIFE is encouraging everyone to bring their own sleeping bags and tents to camp out overnight. “We could use this to teach and educate the community about homelessness and some of the stigma associated with it.”

This event will also give Jackson County a chance to raise money and learn about LIFE Resource Services and the many things they offer for those without homes. “Our goal is to assist them in obtaining and maintaining stable income, educate our clients on home making skills, budgeting.”

They’re new center will include a kitchen, showering room, a library and a computer room, giving them the things they need to get back on their feet. “We will continue to work with them after they are placed to reduce the risk of them relapsing back into homelessness,” says Sherlin.

Sleep Out Homelessness will begin at 1 p.m. on November 18, at the VFW Fairgrounds in Scottsboro. The official camp out will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 8 a.m., November 19.