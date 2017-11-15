Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center hosts 2017 Christmas Craft Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The folks at the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center are getting ready to host their 2017 Christmas Craft Show!

Crafted items made by seniors will available for sale, including handmade quilts, jewelry, pottery, wood items, paintings, needlecraft, stuffed toys, and of course there will be a bake sale! A snack bar will be open serving breakfast and lunch.

The Christmas Craft Show is free to attend on November 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Drake Avenue in Huntsville.