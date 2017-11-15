Hazel Green basketball stand out signs LOI with Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AL.com) - Hazel Green standout guard Caitlin Hose signed with Georgia this afternoon.

The 5-foot-10 Hose averaged 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists as a junior last season as the Trojans reached to the Class 6A championship game. She also totaled 48 3-pointers and 137 steals. Hose surpassed 1,000 career points and was named 6A second-team All-State, second-team AL.com Super All-State and first-team All-Huntsville Region.

Hose said the atmosphere of the Georgia campus along with the people she encountered while visiting helped influence her decision.

"It's going to be your home away from home," she said.

