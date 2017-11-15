DeKalb County authorities search for inmate that escaped work release

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities in DeKalb County are searching for an inmate that escaped from work release detail on Wednesday.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris confirms that 28-year-old Christopher Daniel Jones of Rainsville was working in the area of Sylvania at F. G. Lumber, Inc., where he had been employed since November 3.

Jones is described as being 6′ tall, weighing 135 lbs, with brown hair, and green eyes.

Authorities said that Jones was being held on charges of receiving stolen property and failure to appear.

If you have any information on Jones’ location, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256)845-3801