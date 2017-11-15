× Alabama Senator Richard Shelby says he’ll likely vote for a write-in Republican over Roy Moore

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Longtime Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, a powerful Republican in the US Senate, says he thinks he will write-in a Republican in next month’s special election to choose the second senator from the state.

A spokesperson for Shelby confirmed to WHNT News 19 that Shelby told reporters on Wednesday, “I’ll vote Republican, but I will probably write in a good candidate.”

Shelby also intimated that Moore should “seriously consider” dropping out of the race.

Senator Shelby endorsed Senator Luther Strange in the primary against Roy Moore. Shelby did not specify who he might write-in over Moore, but he described Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose former senate seat is the one up for grabs here, as an “ideal candidate.”