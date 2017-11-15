× Alabama GOP officials set to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss Roy Moore plan, sources say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Multiple GOP sources have confirmed to WHNT News 19 that state officials are meeting this afternoon to discuss the response to allegations of sexual impropriety against Roy Moore.

One source emphasized to WHNT that the meeting would focus on the facts that the Republican Party could confirm about the allegations against Moore from five different women. All of them allege Moore pursued sexual misconduct with them when they were teenagers. One says she was 14 and that Moore was 32 when he had a sexual encounter with her. Another says Moore violently sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

The Republican Party on the whole has split in terms of its reaction to Moore. Moderate Republicans like Senators Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and John McCain (R-AZ) have said he should step aside. Flake even said he would vote for a Democrat over Moore. House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both said Moore should step aside.

However, in Alabama, the lines have not been nearly so clear. Senior US Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) says he will likely vote for a write-in Republican over Moore. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who vacated the seat Moore is seeking when he became AG, says he has no reason to doubt the accounts of the women accusers.

But Representative Mo Brooks (R-5th), who endorsed Moore, has stopped short of meaningful criticism, instead answering questions by talking about the dangers of another Democrat in the Senate.

He told WHNT News 19 today in a statement, “I did not live in Etowah County in the 1970s. I have not interviewed or cross-examined the accusers or accussee, I have not conducted my own investigation, and, as such, am not in a position to give a reasoned opinion on what the truth is involving these accusations and denials.”

Meanwhile, the state party has not taken an official stance yet. We’ve reached out to Alabama GOP Party Chair Terry Lathan multiple times since the first allegations, with no response.