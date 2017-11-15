Alabama GOP Committee holds special meeting to discuss allegations against Roy Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOOVER, Ala. - The Alabama GOP Steering Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss allegations against their Senate candidate.

The meeting happened around the same time as the Roy Moore campaign held a news conference addressing the latest accusation. We've learned the GOP met about how the party will move forward with Moore. Some committee members met at the Embassy Suites in Hoover, while others called in to the meeting.

A source told WHNT the meeting was focused on what the Republican party could confirm about the multiple allegations. At this point, there's no insight into what the Alabama GOP's next move will be.

The party chair has stayed silent since the first allegations came out in the Washington Post on Thursday, November 9.

Our crew waited for hours to speak with Steering Committee members, but just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday a hotel manager told media the meeting was over and everyone had left. We are currently awaiting a response from State Chair Terry Lathan.