The Dog House in Morgan County under investigation, animals removed

HARTSELLE, Ala. - Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin says they're investigating "The Dog House." It's a business that's listed as offering grooming, training and boarding services.

Franklin says a concerned citizen called, worried about what was going on inside the business. She says deputies made a welfare check. She's not releasing what deputies found, but did confirm the animals were removed.

We spoke with a man who lives nearby The Dog House. "I noticed not much activity, didn't know if there was a business, just noticed dogs that barked when people drove by," said said Jesse Cook. "So we called the police an told them something was going on. There was at least three days where dogs laid there dead."

Sheriff Franklin says no arrests have been made, but did reiterate they are investigating.

It appears the business is closed at this time.