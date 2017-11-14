× New Hospice Care Facility opens in south Huntsville for terminally ill patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Terminally ill Hospice patients with symptoms too severe to treat at home have a brand new facility to visit. Hospice Family Care’s inpatient center officially opens this week. The staff welcomes the first patient on Wednesday.

The Hospice Care Facility, located off of Hobbs Road on Redstone Village’s campus, offers short-term in patient care.

“An inpatient Hospice facility is designed for Hospice patients whose symptoms cannot be feasibly managed in the home setting,” Lee Shaw with Hospice said. “Whether it is agitation, nausea and vomiting, a pain crisis. We bring them in here for intense symptom management and comfort control and the goal is always to get our patients back home.”

Now, fifteen patients and their families may use these accommodations at a time.

“We have an administrative side, and then 15 patient rooms,” Shaw said. “There’s a chapel for spiritual support for the patient, a family dining room so families can come and stay here while their patients are being cared for here, and then we have large patient rooms each having access to an outdoor porch.”

Terminally ill patients will stay at the center for an average of three to five days if their symptoms cannot be managed at home. Or, if a Hospice patient’s caregiver is ill or has to go out-of-town for a few days.

The new Hospice Care Facility is possible thanks to a partnership between Huntsville Hospital, Hospice Family Care, Huntsville Hospice Foundation and Redstone Village.