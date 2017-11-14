High School Football Match-ups: Playoffs Round 2
It’s the second round of the playoffs! Here are the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Friday, November 17. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.
Friday 11/17
Cherokee @ Lynn
LaFayette @ Fyffe
Colbert Heights @ Weaver
Sylvania @ West Morgan
Wilson @ Cherokee County
Rogers @ Hokes Bluff
Jemison @ Saint Clair County
Brooks @ Etowah
Briarwood Christian @ Lee (Milton Frank Stadium)
Austin @ Shades Valley
Muscle Shoals @ Oxford