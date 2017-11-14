× Authorities search for woman wanted on Felony Child Abuse charges

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of Felony Child Abuse. An investigation was launched after authorities were aware of a video that showed a babysitter possibly abusing a child under the age of 2.

Investigators say the abuse was captured by the mother of the child on a nanny cam and she turned over the video to law enforcement.

Authorities issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Rainey Nicole Upton and have asked citizens to be on the lookout for her.

If you have any information on Upton’s location, contact the Sheriff’s Department at (931)433-9821, Crime Stoppers at (931)433-STOP or your local law enforcement office.

At this time, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department believes Upton could in Alabama, possibly in the Huntsville area.