Australia votes to legalize same-sex marriage

AUSTRALIA – Australia has said “yes” to legalizing same-sex marriage after a controversial two-month long national postal survey.

Results released early on Wednesday morning revealed 61% of the population voted to allow same-sex marriage.

It is the beginning of the end for a long-running campaign to allow marriage equality in Australia, something already legal in the majority of English-speaking countries worldwide.

But even ahead of the release of the results, conservative politicians inside the Australian parliament were preparing for a fight over how marriage equality would be legalized.

The people of Australia have spoken and I intend to make their wish the law of the land by Christmas. This is an overwhelming call for marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/PWZbH5H71r — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) November 14, 2017

YES!! 🏳️‍🌈 — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) November 14, 2017

This is a developing story.