Auburn focused on upcoming schedule not previous wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn's 40-17 win over rival Georgia was "huge" by Gus Malzahn's own admission.

The Tigers dominated the Bulldogs, gaining 488 yards while allowing just 230, including 46 rushing yards to a top 10 rushing offense.

"We played our best game of the year," Malzahn said.

But the season moves on for No. 6 Auburn, which hosts ULM in its final non-conference game of the season on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2).

"We need to continue to get better; that's been our message to our team, is to keep the momentum," Malzahn said. "A lot of teams after a big win you've seen this year around the country, have a falloff. We can't have a falloff. That's our challenge to our team: to keep our momentum going into the last game of the year and just keeping that championship urgency this week."

To continue reading click here.