Apartment fire displaces 3 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three people are displaced after an early morning apartment fire. Huntsville firefighters were called to 6th Avenue around 1:15 Tuesday morning where they arrived to see flames and smoke coming from a building.

One of the center apartments in a group of four was on fire. That apartment had heavy fire damage, and the surrounding apartments had smoke damage.

It took firefighters around 30 minutes to put the fire out. 6th Ave. and 12th St. had to be blocked off for more than an hour while firefighters were on the scene.

Five trucks responded. The American Red Cross was also on the scene to help those impacted. The cause of the fire is under investigation.