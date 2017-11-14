× Alabama takes over top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Another week, another edition of the College Football Playoff rankings! A lot of shake up in the top 25 after a crazy week of college football. For the first time this season, the 13-person selection committee has a new number one team. Alabama is now the top ranked team in the country. After the Crimson Tide we have Clemson at No. 2, Miami at No. 3, Oklahoma rounds out the top four. Undefeated Wisconsin and Auburn are the first two out at No. 5 and No. 6. Auburn and Alabama face off in two weeks in the Iron Bowl,

Here is the complete Top 25 for week 12: