× Alabama, North Carolina only two states left in running for future Toyota-Mazda plant, report says

Bloomberg, via Automotive News, reports that sources close to the negotiations say the competition for the future Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant is down to two states.

Out of all the states that were considered, only Alabama and North Carolina remain in the running.

Toyota confirmed in August that the plans for the $1.6 billion joint car factory will have an annual capacity of 300,000 units and create around 4,000 jobs for the area that is chosen.

According to Bloomberg, the companies are asking for an incentive package valued at $1 billion.

The final choice is expected to be announced early in 2018.