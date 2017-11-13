× Wife of Roy Moore responds to sexual contact allegations on Facebook

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Kayla Moore has released a statement via Facebook in response to an upcoming news conference of another alleged accuser of her husband, Roy Moore. New York attorney Gloria Allred announced that she would be holding a conference with the alleged victim November 13 in New York City.

Moore says that she and her husband have been part of a “witch hunt” and called Allred’s credibility into question. The full Facebook post is below.

In a separate post, she also suggests that Allred is motivated by support for transgender equality, which Judge Moore has frequently attacked. He often speaks about keeping transgender people out of the military as part of his stump speech.