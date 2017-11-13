The Pathfinder provides residential rehabilitation program for men battling drug and alcohol addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Pathfinder, Inc. is a residential rehabilitation facility certified by the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation that provides services to individuals who suffer from the disease of addiction and have a desire for recovery.

The Pathfinder program provides clients with an alcohol and drug-free environment, food, shelter and other basic needs of everyday living. Clients receive individual and group counseling regarding their addiction, as well as independent living skills training, voluntary spiritual counseling, transportation assistance, and financial guidance.

The Pathfinder also provides connections to additional community resources with the ultimate goals of maintaining sobriety and living independently by using a comprehensive, structured, and clinically proven recovery program utilizing degreed, professionally trained staff in the implementation of policies and services.

Clients are required to pay a small fee for the services provided and are expected to find and maintain suitable employment during their stay as their way of supporting the program.