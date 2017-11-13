× Roy Moore holds brief news conference to deny accusation that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old in 1977

GALLATIN, Ala. – Roy Moore spoke briefly to the media about new claims that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 1977 outside of a restaurant where she was a waitress. Moore says those claims are false.

“I never did what she said I did,” Moore claimed in the statement, which lasted less than five minutes.

Moore says he doesn’t even know where the restaurant is that he was alleged to have been a regular at by the accuser. The accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, showed a yearbook that she says Moore signed. The inscription in the yearbook includes the name of that restaurant, Olde Hickory House.

“This is a political maneuver,” Moore said. “It has nothing to do with reality. It’s all about politics.” He blamed the accusations on his lead in the polls.

Roy Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, also spoke. She described her husband as “the most gentle, kind man that I have ever known in my life.” She added, “These things are false. And it’s ugly. It’s the ugliest politics that I’ve ever been in in my life.”

Moore took no question after making the short statement.