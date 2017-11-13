Remembering the life of William “Junior” Vaughn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - William "Junior" Vaughn once said, "If you love your job you'll never work a day in your life. That's how life's been for me. I've loved every bit of it."

Vaughn made the statement when he was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

The north Alabama sports legend was laid to rest Thursday. William "Junior" Vaughn, Jr. died last Saturday.

The former Indianapolis Clowns player passed away, but he won't be forgotten. "Here's a man of shorter stature and he didn't use it as any disadvantage. You didn`t think he had a disadvantage," childhood friend Adolphus Elliott Sr. said.

Folks around Decatur didn't know the former athlete as William. "His name is Junior Vaughn is what we called him. He was loved by everyone," Elliott said.

Junior Vaughn was someone people looked up to. Besides playing in the Negro American League, he lent his talents to football as well.

"He played with the Rough Riders, which was a semi-pro football team here in Decatur, Alabama. I think their record was like 60 and 2. He was a part of that and he coached little league baseball and touched many young men's lives," Elliott said.

Elliott said he was even inspired by him. "The stories I got are all good and all positive. I was really impressed with him. I always had a good relationship with him and to tell you the truth I've always admired him."

Junior Vaughn may have passed on, but the great thing about memories is that they last forever. Elliot said his friend will be remembered not only for his athletic accomplishments but for simply being a good man.