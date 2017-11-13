× Part of Highway 20 temporarily closed after diesel spill has been reopened

DECATUR, Ala. – Highway 20 in Decatur have reopened after a wreck and diesel spill.

It happened around the intersection of Woodall Road at 5:45 p.m. on Monday. Three people received minor injuries. About 100 gallons of diesel spilled in the wreck that involved a tractor-trailer. State road crews spent hours on the scene, using sand in an effort to clean up the road and make it usable.

Eastbound lanes were blocked for several hours. Westbound traffic was also slow for most of the evening.