× New details emerge in Arab officer involved shooting

ARAB, Ala. — There are new details out about an officer involved shooting in Arab that happened over the weekend.

When Arab Police officers got to 5th Avenue NW late Friday evening, called there for a domestic disturbance, someone told them a man was inside a home with a gun threatening his family. “Officers, when they arrived, were able to get everyone out of the home safely,” said Assistant Chief Shane Washburn, “At that point we were trying to set up communications with the offender.”

Officers say that person is Shawn Alan Halligan. Officers got the three family members outside, but Halligan stayed inside. Guntersville Police officers also responded to the scene. “As the officers were trying to set up communications with the offender there was a confrontation with him,” Washburn said, “During that confrontation shots were fired. The offender was injured. He was then taken into custody.”

It’s an ongoing investigation, so details on exactly what happened can’t be released. Responders took Halligan to Huntsville Hospital. He was still there as of Monday afternoon. Officers say he’s expected to be okay.

We spoke with Halligan’s family. They tell us he would never do something to hurt them, and they say his behavior that night was unusual.

Arab Police officers say they’ve dealt with Halligan in the past on related issues. Right now, he’s facing domestic violence and attempted murder charges from this situation. Officers say there could be more charges as the investigation unfolds.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, as per protocol for this situation. One officer is on administrative leave, which is also standard procedure for this situation. That officer will be on leave until the initial investigation is complete.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office helped Arab Police officers answer other calls during the situation.