× New accuser set to claim in afternoon news conference that Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a minor

NEW YORK — New York attorney Gloria Allred says she will be holding a news conference today with an Alabama woman who alleges Roy Moore sexually assaulted her as a minor in Alabama. The announcement comes days after a Washington Post article alleged Moore had sexual contact with multiple women when they were in their teens. The youngest was just 14.

The news conference will be held November 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on 50th and Madison.