#MeAt14 trending on twitter in response to allegations against Roy Moore
The Twitterverse is responding to the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore. Last week the Washington Post published an article in which Moore was accused of inappropriate sexual advances against a 14-year-old girl. He was 32 at the time of the alleged incident.
Now, people on Twitter, male and female, are showing pictures of themselves at 14. Their hope? To show that it’s clear someone at 14 years old is not a consenting adult.
Here are just a few of the tweets we saw in which people shared their thoughts on #MeAt14
Moore has denied the allegations since they were published. He called the claims “completely false” Friday when appearing on Sean Hannity’s syndicated radio show.
The Washington Post report was based on interviews with more than 30 people detailed allegations that Moore pursued sexual relationships with several women when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s, including alleged sexual contact with the 14-year-old.
None of those three women told the Post that Moore sexually harassed, or assaulted them, or forced them into a relationship. Alabama’s legal age of consent is 16.