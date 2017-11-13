× Man accused of impersonating Limestone County Sheriff to con elderly man

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Athens man is facing felony charges for allegedly impersonating Sheriff Mike Blakely to con a 74-year-old man out of money.

Limestone County investigators took a report from the victim on Sunday who told them a man called and claimed to be Sheriff Blakely.

The victim told authorities he was instructed to leave $220 inside of a grill on the porch of a specific house as part of a “drug sting” and that the money would be returned after an arrest was made.

Investigators quickly identified 39-year-old Jerry DeWayne Long as their main suspect because the address given for the money drop was his own. Investigators say Long also used his own phone to contact the victim.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Long had previously taken advantage of the victim and had taken around $9000 total. Investigators located cocaine, syringes and prescription pills on Long’s person during the arrest.

Long is charged with 1st-degree Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person and Criminal Impersonation of a Peace Officer. Narcotics charges against Long are pending. He is currently in custody in the Limestone County Jail on a $7500 bond.