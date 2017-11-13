HAPPENING TONIGHT: Huntsville City Schools to host Grissom Community Conversation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Community Conversation is planned tonight in Huntsville for the greater Grissom High School community.

Huntsville City Schools, through board member Elisa Ferrell, GHS Principal Becky Ballentine, and Superintendent Matt Akin, will host the event.

It will be at the former Grissom campus on Bailey Cove Road.

This comes as parents express outrage and concern about safety at Grissom High. Some have contacted WHNT News 19 to inform us they do not trust that the school system is able to prevent bad behavior, or discipline students effectively.

Earlier this month, a Grissom student posted a video on Snapchat appearing to threaten to bring a gun to school. It’s something School officials say has been dealt with, and Akin maintains Grissom is a safe school.

Ferrell said by phone Monday that she scheduled the community conversation in response to the discipline concerns and recent fears about threats.

She said Akin and Ballentine will open the meeting, and then they will address community questions. On entry into the auditorium Monday, people can either write questions on cards or sign up to ask a question at the mic inside.

She said she is aware of a multitude of concerns, from parents and from community members.

She said they will be recording all questions in an effort to continue the conversation once the meeting is over, and keep things moving forward in a positive direction.

She added that the meeting is being held at the old Grissom campus so they did not impact school programs, including theater rehearsals, at the new school.

WHNT News 19 will have a crew at the event and will share a report on WHNT News 19 at 10.