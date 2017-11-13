Grissom High School senior is honored as a hero after saving a man’s life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A senior at Grissom High School was honored as a hero on Monday for saving a man’s life.

The Junior Reserve Training Corps’ mission is “to motivate young people to be better citizens.” Grissom High school senior, Jaylon DeCrow, is more than a good citizen, she’s a hero.

Jaylon was honored for her heroic actions that saved a man’s life after he was thrown over the guardrail in a motorcycle crash in South Huntsville on September 21st. “I didn’t know I was really capable of that,” Decrow said. “Like it just happened and I knew I had to do something.”

Decrow was the first person to show up at the scene of the wreck, and did not hesitate. She used her belt as a tourniquet on the man’s leg to stop the bleeding.

The Huntsville Chief of Police, Mark McMurray, says her quick action saved his life. “The medical personnel told us that without rendering this first aid, stopping the bleeding on the scene as quickly as she did, this patient would not have made it,” McMurry said.

Decrow received a certificate of appreciation from the Huntsville Police Department, a proclamation from Mayor Tommy Battle, and a Medal for Heroism, the highest medal for ROTC cadets.