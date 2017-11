× Fuel spill from wreck temporarily shuts down portions of Hwy 20

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A wreck in Morgan County has caused the temporary closure of the eastbound lanes of Hwy 20 near Woodall Road.

Authorities confirm that crews are using sand to clean a fuel spill.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area at this time.