Doug Jones pulls ahead of Moore in first polling since sexual misconduct allegations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For the first time the Democratic candidate for the U. S. Senate, Doug Jones, is leading in a new poll. The numbers come in the aftermath of recent sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women against Republican Roy Moore. The polling was conducted before the latest accusation on Monday from a woman claiming Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Louisianna-based JMC Analytics shows Jones with a new advantage at 46-42. 9% of voters remain undecided. Both candidates experienced a six-point swing from the last survey. Of the 9% undecided, 48% say they are leaning towards Jones against 44% towards Moore.

What also stands out are the numbers in response to a generic ballot question of whether responders would prefer to vote for the generic Democratic or the generic Republican candidate in the U.S. Senate special election. 47% of those surveyed said they would vote for the generic Democratic candidate over 45% for the generic Republican candidate with 8% responding undecided. This gives a generic Democrat a two-point edge compared with a four-point edge for a generic Republican candidate from the last time the poll was taken in early November.

Emphasizing the impact of the accusations against Moore, the number of people who do not think he is qualified to serve as a senator has jumped eight points from 35% to 43% since the last findings. This comes along with a four-point decrease in undecided voters 14-10 showing Alabama voters are currently siding against Moore.

JMC has polled the special election race multiple times giving a consistent set of data. We will continue to track and update polls as they come out. to read the poll results for yourself click here.