Wounded Warrior reflects on warm reception in North Alabama, says visit made them feel 'like family'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Over the past few days, Huntsville and North Alabama have welcomed 27 Wounded Warriors for Heroes week. As the week comes to a close, those both honored, and honoring, reflect on Veteran’s Day weekend.

AMC Commander General Gus Perna said it’s been a privilege to recognize the 27 Wounded Warriors who have given so much.

“It made my heart explode to watch them come up and meet them, it was a great honor for me. Their sacrifices, their families’ sacrifices, were incredibly special,” Gen. Perna explained.

Sergeant Jason Walker is visiting all the way from Oregon. He said after spending the week here, he feels like everyone he’s met is family.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic, the Semper Fi fund, and all the love from Guntersville and Huntsville, they’ve just been opening, welcoming,” he explained.

Sgt. Walker said the warm reception they’ve gotten from North Alabama is not always the norm, though.

“It’s just astounding because, you know, some places you go people aren’t as friendly and don’t show that they care the way that people here in Alabama really do care about their service members,” he said.

Sgt. Walker said this weekend is a time to reflect and remember, but also, “to remind ourselves what it truly costs for freedom.”