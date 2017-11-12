Several attend ‘Boots on the Square’ to honor those who served

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- While several people were off work Friday to observe Veterans Day, many gathered in downtown Huntsville to honor those who served our country.

The event called 'Boots on the Square' featured boots that were worn by soldiers during combat. Veterans along with multiple groups gathered at the Veterans Memorial where the event was held to show their respect and give thanks.

Shoes were placed at the Veterans Memorial by friends and family of veterans.

Veterans who attended the event said they are grateful for the Huntsville community and for all the support they have seen.