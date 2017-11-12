× Roy Moore set to attend forum in Huntsville tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore is set to attend a forum tonight in Huntsville presented by the Christian Citizen Task Force.

The forum will be held at the Huntsville Christian Academy Gym located at 175 W. Park Loop NW. Parking is said to be limited at the event, so the public is asked to use the lot across the street.

Doors are set to open at 6 p.m. Moore is scheduled to take the stage and answer questions at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the event contact Charles Orr at 256-541-0495.