Roy Moore set to attend forum in Huntsville tonight

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Moore is running in a primary runoff election against incumbent Luther Strange for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. The runoff election is scheduled for September 26. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore is set to attend a forum tonight in Huntsville presented by the Christian Citizen Task Force.
The forum will be held at the Huntsville Christian Academy Gym located at 175 W. Park Loop NW. Parking is said to be limited at the event, so the public is asked to use the lot across the street.
Doors are set to open at 6 p.m. Moore is scheduled to take the stage and answer questions at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the event contact Charles Orr at 256-541-0495.
34.744899
-86.692634