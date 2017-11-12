× Morgan County couple indicted on sex abuse charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a couple was arrested in Caroll County, Georgia on October 30 by the U.S. Marshalls Service for multiple sex crimes.

Michael William Lesher,52, was indicted and charged with two counts of first-degree rape by forcible compulsion, one count of incest, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree rape, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Lisa Lesher, 39, was indicted and charged with four counts of sodomy by forcible compulsion, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of sexual torture and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

The charges are a result of allegations that were brought forward 10 years ago. Authorities say at that time the case couldn’t be prosecuted. Two victims from the original case reportedly are now prepared to follow through and the case has been re-opened.

On November 7 Michael and Lisa Lesher waived extradition and were transported to the Morgan County jail.

Michael William Lesher’s bond has been set at $435,000 and Lisa Marie Lesher’s bond was set at $437,000.

The Department of Human Resources, the Child Advocacy Center, the District Attorney and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit were involved in the case.