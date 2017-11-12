Look for Bright Planets Monday Morning

We have a lot of cool reasons to look up over the next few nights! The North Taurid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend and you have a good chance of spotting Venus and Jupiter too!

To see the bright planets you’ll need to wake up early, at least an hour before dawn, Monday morning. The sun rises at 6:19am, so you’ll want to be out by 5am. Look out to the east, focusing just above the horizon and you might be able to see the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter. The two planets will be positioned right next to each other in the sky, with Jupiter sitting slightly higher up than Venus. You won’t need a telescope, but a pair of binoculars will make seeing the planets easier.

Clouds should be clearing by Monday, but it might still be too cloudy for a clear view of the planets. If it’s too cloudy Monday morning, you can try again Tuesday morning. After Tuesday the planets will begin to diverge from each other and will become harder to spot.